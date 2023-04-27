Open House for Warm Springs Geo Visions

Warm Springs Geo Visions, an environmental management and compliance firm, is the primary provider for the Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources but are also regularly contracted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Bonneville Power Administration, the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife and other government agencies.

Geo Visions held an open house on Wednesday April 26th, 2023 in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They had invited community members to come and learn about what the Tribally Owned Enterprise does for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Some of the work conducted included cultural surveys and assessments, mapping, drone surveying and oral History studies.

Emma Smith is an oral history technician and she shares what her work entails, “I transcribe oral history that’s really important that the tribal members really needed to know where we came from. Our ancestors, what they did, how they did it, what they knew, what we still know and what we can practice today. So it’s very important information for the history of our tribe, all three tribes, cause we’re all river indians.”