Point in Time Count shows increase in Homelessness

The Point In-Time Count was conducted January 24-31 in Central Oregon to capture data on both sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness to provide a snapshot of homelessness in the United States. It is the only source of nationwide data on sheltered and unsheltered homelessness and is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) of all jurisdictions receiving federal funding to provide housing and services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. This information helps the federal government to better understand the nature and extent of homelessness. The 2023 Central Oregon Point in Time Count shows a 28% increase in homelessness over last year

46% of all people living unsheltered and chronically homeless were over the age of 50.

were over the age of 50. The total number of youth experiencing homelessness continues to climb

Central Oregon continues to see that people of color experience homelessness at a greater rate than white peers

Information from the Central Oregon Homeless Leadership Coalition shows that in 2018 – 787 individuals participated in the Central Oregon Homeless Count. This year there were 1647 participants. In Warm Springs 97 people turned up for the Point In Time Count on January 24th, at the Family Resource Center – with 81 completing surveys.

The following Link is the full press release of the Homeless Leadership Coalition. Press Release_2023 HLC Point In Time Data 4.24.23