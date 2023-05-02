KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 3, 2023

It’s Spirit Week at Madras High school – today is Anything but a Backpack Day, tomorrow is Surfers vs. Bikers.

On the Tribal Council Agenda this morning and Early Childhood Education Center Update.

Baked salmon is on the menu today for Senior Lunch at noon at the Senior Center. Meals are free for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 for younger adults and children under 18 can eat for $3.

In support of this Saturday’s MMIR Warm Springs Relay, Papalaxsimisha is hosting a craft night for anyone who would like to make a poster or sign. Bring your loved one’s photo and any information you would like to share about them. It’s today from 5-7pm at ___ (TBD). For more information contact Jaylyn Suppah at 541-280-1933 or email suppahconsulting@gmail.com.

National Day of Prayer is tomorrow at noon, in Warm Springs at the Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome – all denominations – to come and pray for our community.

The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardener will present free gardening classes and a free plant clinic to diagnose problems and share gardening information at the Home & Garden Show the first weekend in May at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Vegetable Gardening for Central Oregon and Tips for Successful Gardening in the High Desert will be classes this Friday and Vegetable Gardening for Central Oregon and Growing Tomatoes Successfully classes on Saturday. There will also be a plant clinic all weekend.

Warm Springs Recreation will have its annual Spring Yard Sale this Saturday from 9am until 3:30pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. To reserve a table, call 541-553-3243.

Rezfest 2023 is this Saturday in the Community Center social hall. This year’s concert will feature Damage Overdose, Sho Rilla, Chemical Annihilation, Mazaroth, Chronic Illness, and Justinsayne N8V. It’s an alcohol and drug free event, open to all ages. Tickets are $15 and will be available at the door or now online.

Off Season Sports Training is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth will train from 1-2:30 with High School players going from 3-4:30. This is off season exercise for all sports. The training is free.

An informational meeting regarding the USDA’s Disaster Assistance and Conservation Programs will be held Thursday May 11, 3-5pm in the Tribal Administration Building – Conference Room 3. Producers from Warm Springs are encouraged to attend.

The BIA and BIE Youth Indian Police Academy is accepting applications from 9-12 grade students. It will be held at the end of June at Riverside Indian School and offered free of charge. The deadline to apply is May 19th. Request an application by calling 405-638-4413 or email Micah.Ware@bia.gov.

The Native American Program of Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is offering their free legal assistance in drafting your Last Will and Testament, now through May 31st. Leave your contact by phone or email: 503-224-9483 or wills@lasoregon.org.

Elderberry Wisdom Farm is hiring a Project Director for the Native Agriculture Biodiversity Accelerator. This position is responsible for coordinating career pathway planning and training for Native Americans interested in becoming owners and operators of their own microenterprise business. To apply send an email attention Sara to info@elderberrywisdom.org.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and as for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.