Spring Yard Sale & Pi-Ume-Sha

At the Native Aspirations Coalition meeting today, programs shared updates for upcoming events.

Carol Sahme from Warm Springs Recreation announced the annual spring yard sale is going to be held this Saturday, May 6th. It will go from 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in front yard of the Community Wellness Center. There will food sales including breakfast, rez dogs and burgers during the event. The Recreation Department will provide one table per person. Folks can bring additional tables if needed, and should bring their own chairs. To reserve a table, call 541-553-3243.

There was a report from Sharon Katchia about help needed for the Pi-Ume-Sha Committee. Gorky Mitchell was recently made the committee chairman. The Powwow is in need of Tipi poles – as all the poles have gone missing. Poles need to be cut & peeled soon and the committee is looking for volunteers to help. Queen Candidates are being sought. Any interested families can learn more by talking to Sharon Katchia or Cyrille Mitchell. The annual event is scheduled for June 23rd thru the 25th.