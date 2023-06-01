KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 2, 2023

On the senior lunch menu today is vegetable beef stew. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

The Warm Springs K-8 spring music concert for Kindergarten, first and second grades is today at 1:30. Families are welcome to attend.

Join the Native American Student Union for the 1st annual social powwow at Madras High School today. All drummers/singers & dancers are welcome. Dinner will be provided (first 300 people) starting at 5:30. The powwow is at 6. Vendors are welcome to set up for a fee. For more information contact Jill, Mabel, Tillie, Mariah or visit the Papalaxsimisha NASU Facebook page.

The Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon will provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation. Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine. The first clinics are this Saturday and Sunday and they will also be held the following three weekends. Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.

Registration for the Rose Bough Baby Board Workshop at the Museum at Warm Springs has been extended through this Saturday. It’s first come, first served for the remaining spots. To register send an email to liz@museumatwarmsprings.org or call 541-553-3331, extension 401.

The Madras Saturday Market will be open tomorrow from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

The annual Tribal Member Horse Sale is this Sunday at 11am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. For more information visit the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Horses Facebook page.

Warm Springs Housing Authority and NeighborImpact are hosting a Rental Assistance Clinic Wednesday June 7th 9:30am – 3pm at the Greeley Heights Community Building. You must have an appointment to participate. Stop by or call Housing to schedule. The rental assistance is to pay past due rent only for current Warm Springs Housing Authority tenants. Space is limited.

Warm Springs Fire Prevention is hosting the 2023 Fire Prevention Youth Knockout Basketball Tournament June 24th and 25th. They will be using the Campus Basketball Court. There are 5 divisions from Kindergarten thru High School. The deadline to register is June 9th and to do so you need to make a Fire Prevention poster. Learn more by contacting Fire Prevention at 541-553-1146.

The Warm Springs K8 8th grade promotion car parade is Monday June 12th from 5:15-6:15 at the school. Families can decorate their vehicle and line up in the back parking lot and bus driveway. Students will ride through the parade with a stop to be acknowledged in front of the school. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate the 8th grade students.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services will have an Honor the Elders Round Dance on Thursday June 15th on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus at 6pm. A light meal will be provided. Remember to bring your own lawn chairs.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is back this June. Wednesday June 21st is the annual health fair at the Warm Springs Community Center. The 22nd the Museum at Warm Springs will open their 30th anniversary exhibit. The Powwow kicks off June 23rd and runs through Sunday June 25th. There will be a Stick Game tournament, Traditional Dress Parade on Saturday morning, a Rodeo, a Softball/Baseball Memorial Tournament and the Endurance horse race.

The Kingdom Council of the Warm Springs Tribes is hosting the Tribes Arise gathering June 23-25 in the Old School gym. Meals and meetings are scheduled all three days. Guest speakers are Genevieve Skidmore, Susan Chancellor and Harmony Klingenmeyer. Garland Brunoe is Master of Ceremonies. (FMI: Val Fuiava 541-977-7695; Urbana Manion 541-419-4821; Sue Harrison 541-556-2368)