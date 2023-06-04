KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 5, 2023

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8. Today is School Colors Day (Red, Black, and White); Beach Day is tomorrow (no swimsuits); Wednesday will be Neon Day; Thursday is Regalia Day; and it is PJ Day on Friday.

On the Tribal Council agenda this morning – Updates from the BIA Superintendent, the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration and Realty. This afternoon will be federal and state legislative update calls and Tribal Attorneys.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Native Aspirations Coalition meets at noon today to discuss upcoming events and activities in the community. The meeting is open to anyone interested in having positive impact in Warm Springs and making things happen. The meeting is in the Community Wellness Center social hall.

Papalaxsimisha’s Craft Circle meets today at the Simnasho Longhouse. This week they’ll have craft stations with rope beading, necklaces and leather work. Dinner is provided from 5:30-6:30, and crafts begin at 6. Supplies are provided.

The Warm Springs K8’s Science Night is tomorrow from 4-6pm. Students and families are invited to attend. K thru 5 students can work on egg drop containers. There will be science experiments for all ages. And, the 7th and 8th grade science fair will be on display. Dinner will be provided.

The Clackamas Meadows Timber Sale Project Assessment Draft is open for public comment until June 30th. Hard Copies of the assessment are available at the Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources Office, the Forestry Office and at the Tribal Administration building.

The Warm Springs K-8 End of School Year Powwow is being held on Tuesday June 13th on the football field from 1-2:30. Bring lawn chairs. All dancers and drums are invited.

This August, in Warm Springs – a 10 week health prevention program called VeggieRX will begin. The program includes weekly food boxes filled with locally grown produce, recipes and dietary support from the High Desert Farm and Food Alliance Nutritionist. If you suffer from food insecurity and have a diet-related health risk or condition like diabetes or heart disease or are interested in achieving a healthy weight, talk to your medical provider at the Health and Wellness Center and ask about being referred to the VeggieRx Program.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days returns to Warm Springs June 23rd, 24th and 25th. The Powwow will kick off with grand entry Friday night at 7, afternoon and evening grand entries on Saturday and in the afternoon on Sunday. Other events happening include a stick game tournament, traditional dress parade, rodeo, softball/baseball memorial tournament and more. Pi-Ume-Sha weekend commemorates the Treaty of 1855 between the US government and the Tribes and Bands of Indians of Middle Oregon.