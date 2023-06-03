KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 4, 2023

The annual Tribal Member Horse Sale is happening today at 11am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. For more information visit the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Horses Facebook page.

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8. Tomorrow is School Colors Day (Red, Black, and White); Beach Day is on Tuesday (no swimsuits); Wednesday will be Neon Day; Thursday is Regalia Day; and it is PJ Day on Friday.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club Summer Program registration is now open. Member forms are available for pick up or can be sent via email. The summer program starts Wednesday June 14th and will be open weekdays 8 to 5. Youth must be 5 years old to attend. The fee is $25. For more information call June Smith at 541-953-9452.

KWSO is recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run the last week of June into September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.

Warm Springs Fire Prevention is hosting the 2023 Fire Prevention Youth Knockout Basketball Tournament June 24th and 25th. They will be using the Campus Basketball Court. There are 5 divisions from Kindergarten thru High School. The deadline to register is June 9th and to do so you need to make a Fire Prevention poster. Learn more by contacting Fire Prevention at 541-553-1146.

The Warm Springs K8 8th grade promotion car parade is Monday June 12th from 5:15-6:15 at the school. Families can decorate their vehicle and line up in the back parking lot and bus driveway. Students will ride through the parade with a stop to be acknowledged in front of the school. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate the 8th grade students.

The Madras High School football program is putting on Youth Camps at Madras High School June 26th & 27th and the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on June 28th & 29th. Camps are open to 3rd thru 8th graders and will be from 4-6pm. Each two-day camp costs $30. To sign up for one or both camps, visit the Madras Football Facebook page or contact Coach Stutzman at MHS.

The community is invited to sign up for a 20 foot by 20 foot plot in the Community Garden. The garden is located next to the Tribal Administration Building. Families are responsible for weeding, planting and harvesting your plot. Watering will be done by the Community Garden staff. It’s first come, first serve to sign up. To do so – contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.