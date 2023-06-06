KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 7, 2023

There is no school today at the Warm Springs K8 Academy due to the grass fire in the area near the school on Tuesday afternoon.

Today’s senior lunch is baked chicken with pasta. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

There is a Yoga Strong class during the noon hour today at the Community Center.

The community is invited to sign up for a 20 foot by 20 foot plot in the Community Garden. The garden is located next to the Tribal Administration Building. Families are responsible for weeding, planting and harvesting your plot. Watering will be done by the Community Garden staff. It’s first come, first serve to sign up. To do so – contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. The next classes are June 15 & 16. Classes will also be offered in August, October and December. Please sign up for the class closest to your due date by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.

Everyone is welcome to Spirit Fest in Warm Springs July 7-9, an event supporting sobriety in Central Oregon. It will be held at the Hehe Longhouse and include camping, potlucks, powwow, a salmon feed, talking circles, crafts, music, sweat lodge and family fun. To register, email Janice Smith jansmith1946@icloud.com

The annual Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is on Wednesday June 21 9am – 2pm on the Warm Springs Community Center Front Lawn. There will be a BBQ lunch in the social hall. The theme is Mental Health Warriors.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club Summer Program registration is open now. Member forms are available for pick up or can be sent via email. The summer program starts Wednesday June 14th and will be open weekdays 8 to 5. Youth must be 5 years old to attend. The fee is $25. For more information call June Smith at 541-953-9452.

6th thru 8th grade students who participated in the weekly Caldera Arts Program are eligible to attend Caldera’s summer camp experience. There may be some camp spots available for students who did not attend the weekly program. For more information call 503-937-3061 or send an email to youth program at youthprogram@calderaarts.org.

Canyon Ranch Camp is located 8 miles outside of Warm Springs and is starting June 16th until June 18th for boys ages 8-13. The girls camp follows June 19th thru the 21st. Registration forms are available at the Warm springs K8 office and at Warm Springs Market and need to be returned right away. For more information call Gladys at 541-325-2650 or Sue at 541-556-2368.

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply online at NeighborImpact dot org slash weatherization or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center.

The 2023-2024 Oregon Tribal Student Grant is now accepting applications for Fall 2023 through Spring term 2024. Apply online at https://oregonstudentaid.gov/grants/oregon-tribal-student-grant/.

Warm Springs Tribal Members should email a completed and signed Tribal Enrollment Verification Form to Vital Stats (lucille.suppach@wstribes.org) and they will submit it to the Oregon High Education Office.

You can Contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office with any questions and for assistance. And remember – the deadline for the Tribal Scholarship is July 1st.

Warm Springs Higher Education has 2023-24 boarding school applications available for Chemawa, Riverside, Sherman and Flandreau Indian High Schools. The deadline to apply is July 31st. Applications can be picked up at the Higher Ed office, located in Room 306, top floor of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3311 or email carroll.dick@wstribes.org.