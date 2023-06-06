KWSO News Fire Update June 6, 2023 5:18pm

A grass fire in the Greeley Heights area started this afternoon near the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. All students were evacuated from the school and the Family Science Night was cancelled. Classes have officially been cancelled at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy for Wednesday. Warm Springs Fire crews and Structure Protection Task Force assistance from Redmond and Prineville are working in the Greeley Heights and East Tenino Road areas.

Crews were also working on a fire that was reported earlier in the afternoon in the Jackson Trail Road area.

Listen to a report from Warm Springs Wildfire Public Information Officer Javin Dimmick: