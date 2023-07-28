ECE New School Year Enrollment Begins

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education will open up their 2023-2024 school year enrollment for Day Care and Head Start Programs today, Fri., Jul. 28, 2023.

This is for children 6 weeks old up through 4 years old. The cut off date for Head Start is September 1st so kids who turn 5 after September First are also Head Start Eligible.

Stop by the ECE office today – Staff will be set up in the lobby area 8am – 5pm with enrollment packets.

You should get your packet turned in no later than August 25, 2023.

2023-2024 New year enrollment flyer