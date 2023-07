Quail Trial will be under single lane restriction between Bear Drive and East Tenino Road in the Greeley Heights Subdivision.

This week’s lane restrictions (7/24/23) will occur each day through Thursday 5:30 am to 4:30 pm..

Quail Trail is being repaved and they will be adding curbs and sidewalks – extending the sidewalk from Bear Drive along the west side of the road to East Tenino road.

Construction will occur over the next 2-3 months.