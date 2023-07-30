KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 31, 2023

A Youth Summer Art Camp begins today and goes thru Thursday at the Community Center. Registration is being taken at the Recreation office. Youth ages 6 to 9 will attend 8:30-11:30am, ages 10 to 13 will be from 1:30-3 and 14-18 year olds from 3:30-5. Snacks will be provided.

Summer meals for youth 18 and under are provided at no cost weekdays at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30 til 9am and lunch noon to 12:30. Meals are available at Bridges High School at 7:30 and 11am. And, at Madras High School breakfast is from 8:45-9am, and lunch from 11:50 until 12:20. Students enrolled in the 21st Century Programs at Bridges and the K8 are provided with breakfast and lunch. Check with those programs for times.

I H S is hosting The PACT Act: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event today from 11:30am to 3pm at the Health and Wellness Center. The event gives Veterans and their families the opportunity to talk with a VA representative about the VA disability claim process and any other VA- related questions. The event allows you to speak directly with a VA representative in person. All Veterans are welcome. If you have questions, contact Jeremiah Johnson in the IHS Business Office.

Today is the deadline to submit 2023-24 boarding school applications for Chemawa, Riverside, Sherman and Flandreau Indian High Schools. Applications can be picked up at the Higher Ed office, located in Room 306, top floor of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3311 or email carroll.dick@wstribes.org.

The Museum at Warm Springs has a Tule Mat Class with Rosie Johnson coming up. No prior skills are needed. Participants will cut and gather tule for the first classes this Thursday and Friday. Next week on Monday and Tuesday, you will learn to make your own mat. All classes will be from 8am to 1pm. Contact Jermayne Tuckta at the Museum to sign-up.

An opportunity to learn about volunteering with Fences for Fido is coming up this Thursday from 5-6:30pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Fences for Fido & the Warm Springs Commodities program are co-hosting free tacos and soda, activities for kids and everyone is welcome to learn how volunteering just a few hours on a weekend can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. To RSVP text or call 541-668-0696.

NeighborImpact’s Board of Directors is holding listening sessions with different communities and partners to gather input for its new two-year strategic plan in 2024. A listening session will be held in Warm Springs on August 15th from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Community Center social hall. They’d like to hear from folks about how NeighborImpact is doing in meeting the needs of Warm Springs community members and how they can do better.

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center has enrollment packets available for new and returning Day Care and Head Start children. Parents/guardians can stop by to pick up packets. They need to be submitted on or before August 25th. For more information speak with Ina Chief or Laurissa Bellanger at ECE.