KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 30, 2023

Huckleberry Feast is today at Agency Longhouse and HeHe Longhouse.

The Ku Naxsh Youth Basketball Camp and 3 on 3 Coed Tournament continues day at the Warm Springs Community Center. Grades 4-7 is from 9 to 11am and 8th-12th grade from 12:30 to 3. For more information contact Shawn Harry 541-325-1323 or Lynden Harry 541-325-3024.

Warm Springs Higher Education has 2023-24 boarding school applications available for Chemawa, Riverside, Sherman and Flandreau Indian High Schools. Tomorrow is the deadline to apply. Applications can be picked up at the Higher Ed office, located in Room 306, top floor of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3311 or email carroll.dick@wstribes.org.

I H S is hosting The PACT Act: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event tomorrow from 11:30am to 3pm at the Health and Wellness Center. The event gives Veterans and their families the opportunity to talk with a VA representative about the VA disability claim process and any other VA- related questions. The event allows you to speak directly with a VA representative in person. All Veterans are welcome. If you have auestions, contact Jeremiah Johnson, IHS Business Office Manager at 541-553-2123 or Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213.

There’s a Youth Summer Art Camp that starts tomorrow and goes through Thursday at the Community Center. Registration is being taken at the Recreation office. Youth ages 6 to 9 will attend 8:30-11:30am, ages 10 to 13 will be from 1:30-3 and 14-18 year olds from 3:30-5. Snacks will be provided. There will be a showcase of their creations on Wednesday from 5:30-6:30.

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program is taking a road trip to Tulalip for the Tulalip Tribes annual potlatch on August 17th. The Senior Program has reserved 10 hotel rooms and will be sending 2 vehicles. All expenses will be the responsibility of each individual senior who signs up. You can learn more and register at the Senior building. They will leave on August 16th at 7am.

Sign-ups are being taken for The Art of Sewing workshop being offered by Warm Springs Recreation and OSU Extension. It will be held August 22nd and 23rd 9 til 11:30am at the Community Center. It’s open to ages 10 and up, no experience is need and all materials provided. Space is limited and early registration is recommended by calling Carol at 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs I H S is doing school sports physicals on Friday August 25th. For fall sports athletes you should call to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment with your student.