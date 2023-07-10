KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 11, 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet today. This morning will be updates from the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority; Warm Springs Timber LLC; and High Lookee Lodge. This afternoon’s items are Follow-Up Grant Funding Return/Reimbursements; and an Update on Kahneeta, Cannabis and Warm Springs Ventures.

There is a basketball Camp and Vacation Bible School, hosted by the Warm Springs Baptist Church – today through Friday at the old Elementary Gym from 9 until noon each day. You can call Shantae at 541-771-9724 for more information.

The Tuesday Senior lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is baked salmon.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes are held from 12:10 to 12:50 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Community Center. Today is Fitness Fusion with dumbbell and cardio exercises. Wednesday is Yoga Strong, a mindful movement class.

Simnasho’s 20th Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is happening at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. There’s a weenie roast at 6 this evening and the powwow starts at 7 and will include the Sweep Your Teepee World Championships, a Family Team Dance, Tiny Tots and Puth-la-pa specials. Tomorrow is a potluck barbecue at 6 and powwow at 7. Bring lawn chairs.

This year there’s also a Hot Summer Nights’ Art Camp at the powwow grounds from 1-5pm today and tomorrow. Everyone is welcome to join. Youth age 7 and younger will need to be accompanied by a parent. There are no fees, and painting materials are being provided. If you have any questions about the art camp call Nonie at 541-553-7014.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will have a technology resource fair tomorrow at the Community Center social hall from 11am until 3pm. Learn about the Grow with Google professional career certificates and VR training opportunities, Oregon Community Solar Program and ACP Program through Cricket Wireless.

The Branch of Natural Resources will be hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting tomorrow 6-7:30pm at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall. They will cover the Reservation Game Inventories, Hunter Harvest Statistical Reports and Proposed Hunting Seasons. There will be a potluck meal.

The Museum at Warm Springs is hosting a Patlapa (Basket Hat) Advanced Weaving Class instructed by Eileen Spino. It will be held Monday thru Friday, July 17th-21st and the 24th-28th from 5:30 until 8:30pm. It’s open to tribally affiliated advanced weavers age 18 and older. Tools & supplies will be provided, but please bring some cornhusk ready for weaving. The registration deadline is this Thursday at 5pm and you should contact Elizabeth Woody by phone 541-553-3331, extension 401 or by email liz@museumatwarmsprings.org.

The Yakama Nation will hold the 2023 Willamette Falls Lamprey Celebration this Thursday from 11am to 3pm at Clackamette Park in Oregon City. It is free and open to the public to celebrate the annual harvest of pacific lamprey with Columbia River treaty tribes who have been harvesting at Willamette Falls since time immemorial. There will be boat tours to view the falls, a salmon bake, traditional fillet demonstrations, speakers, vendors and more.

The Ku Naxsh youth Basketball Camp and 3 on 3 Coed Tournament is coming up Saturday, July 29th and Sunday, July 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center. The camp will have 2 sessions both days. Grades 4-7 is from 9 to 11am and 8th-12th grade from 12:30 to 3. The 3-0n-3 Tournament will start after the camp at 4:00. The tourney will have 3 categories, and award 1st thru 3rd places. For more information contact Shawn Harry 541-325-1323 or Lynden Harry 541-325-3024.

I H S is hosting The PACT Act: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event on Monday, July 31st from 11:30am to 3pm at the Health and Wellness Center. The event gives Veterans and their families the opportunity to talk with a VA representative about the VA disability claim process and any other VA- related questions. The event allows you to speak directly with a VA representative in person. All Veterans are welcome. If you have questions, contact Jeremiah Johnson, IHS Business Office Manager at 541-553-2123 or Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213.