KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 26, 2023

Warm Springs I H S is doing school sports physicals today. There is another sports physical clinic scheduled for September 1st. Call to make an appointment 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend.

Senior lunch is today at noon at the Senior Center. On the menu – white fish with rice & veggies.

There is a Yoga Strong class during the noon hour today at the Community Center.

The Museum at Warm Springs 30th Anniversary Exhibition Opens today in the changing exhibits gallery with an Opening Reception at 6:30pm. A public program at 7 will be a presentation about designing The Museum at Warm Springs. The exhibition opening reception and public program are free and open to the public.

Everyone is welcome to come join KWSO at the Thursday Market on campus tomorrow from 10:30 until 2. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. Vendors and fundraisers are welcome to set up. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

A focus group discussion on the Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District facilities and services master plan will be held in Warm Springs tomorrow. It will be from 5:30-7:30 in the Community Center social hall. They are looking for people to join for dinner and discussion on the future of recreation in Madras. Participants need to be 12 years or older, be able to fully engage with the discussion and complete the entire 2 hours. Participants will receive $50 Visa gift cards after completion. RSVP on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page or with Jaylyn Suppah by phone 541-280-1933 or by email at suppahconsulting@gmail.com.

Warm Springs Tribal Member graduates are reminded that they need to bring their diploma and transcript to the Vital Statistics office this week to be eligible for the trust fund distribution. Anyone who misses this deadline will have to wait until the next distribution.

The 2023 Columbia River Indian Fishers Expo is a free event for all Yakama, Warm Springs, Umatilla, and Nez Perce fishers to get information, resources and training. It will be held this Friday at Skamania Lodge. For more information visit the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s website.

There’s a Youth Summer Art Camp coming up July 31st thru August 3rd at the Community Center. Registration is being taken at the Recreation office. Youth ages 6 to 9 will attend 8:30-11:30am, ages 10 to 13 will be from 1:30-3 and 14-18 year olds from 3:30-5. Snacks will be provided. There will be a showcase of their creations on August 2nd from 5:30-6:30.

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program is taking a road trip to Tulalip for the Tulalip Tribes annual potlatch on August 17th. The Senior Program has reserved 10 hotel rooms and will be sending 2 vehicles. All expenses will be the responsibility of each individual senior who signs up. You can learn more and register at the Senior building. They will leave on August 16th at 7am.

Sign-ups are being taken for The Art of Sewing workshop being offered by Warm Springs Recreation and OSU Extension. It will be held August 22nd and 23rd 9 til 11:30am at the Community Center. It’s open to ages 10 and up, no experience is need and all materials provided. Space is limited and early registration is recommended by calling Carol at 541-553-3243.