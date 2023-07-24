Simnasho Fire Update 6am Mon., Jul. 24, 2023

Warm Springs Fire Management reported the Simnasho Fire at 1249 acres yesterday (7/23/23) with good progress made with the help of 4 crews, 16 engines and air support.

There was 25% containment as of yesterday morning and the fire was kept within the boundaries of: Highway 26 to the west, Highway 9 to the north, the S-450 road to the east and the Warm Springs River to the south.

The southern flank was yesterday’s focus.

The Simnasho Fire started Friday (7/21/23) around 6pm on the Warm Springs Reservation in the vicinity of the water towers on the sound side of Highway 9, East of Highway 26, about 5 miles west of the community of Simnasho. Structure protection was in place Friday Night. Highway 26 was closed for a time Friday night. Highway 9 was closed to all by fire and local traffic for much of the weekend.