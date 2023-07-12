Warm Springs Fire Season Update

The Warm Springs Indian Reservation has updated fire season restrictions.

Industrial Fire Precaution Level 3 is now in effect for Zone 1, IFPL Level 2 is in effect for Zone 2 and IFPL Level 1 is in effect for Zone 3.

Everyone is reminded that fuels moistures are reducing quickly and the Warm Springs Reservation fire danger is increasing to VERY HIGH.

Community Members should use caution and be fire safe outside around your home as well as in the woods.

HERE is the Bureau of Indian Affairs official memo from Monday, July 10, 2023 – changing the Industrial Fire Precautions. The Memo also includes additional details about what the change means.