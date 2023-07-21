Wildfire Update 7/21/23 8:15pm

A 300 acres wildfire, south of Highway 9 and east of Highway 26, on the Warm Springs Reservation has resulted in the closing of Highway 26. The fire started in the vicinity of the water towers along Highway 9, about 5 miles west of Simnasho and is being driven by windy conditions.

The Highway 26 closure is at Highway 216 for folks coming over Mt. Hood. Police are stopping and talking with northbound traffic at the intersection of Highway 26 and Hwy 3 in Warm Springs letting them know the highway is closed and sharing options to detour to Highway 216. ODOT has the highway closure posted on https://tripcheck.com/.

As the situation changes or we have updates we will share with the Warm Springs Community.