Kah-Nee-Ta Village Targeting June 2024 for Opening

A Warm Springs Tribal Enterprise Update & Information Fair took place this past Wednesday at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Folks were able to visit with enterprise staff, ask questions or share concerns.

Jim Souers from Warm Springs Economic Development shared an update on Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort saying “we’ve had to reposition the grand opening to next summer – targeting June 2024. There may be a soft opening to test things out prior to that but right now the target date for the grand opening is June 2024.”

Kah-Nee-Ta Village renovation and repairs have included the installation of brand new pools. The process has included a significant amount of infrastructure repair as well. You can get a sneak peak of what’s ahead at Kah-Nee-Ta by checking out their website https://kahneeta.com/

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort was only one of the enterprises that presented at the Enterprise Fair at Seekseequa this week. All Tribal Enterprises were present.

. Next week – additional Enterprise meetings will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at the Simnasho Longhouse from 4-7pm and Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 from 4-7pm at the Agency Longhouse..