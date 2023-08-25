Fentanyl Epidemic in Warm Springs

In a statement released by the Warm Springs Police Department – they are urging the community to increase their awareness of the synthetic drug Fentanyl and the toll it is taking on people in Warm Springs.

Of the overdose calls made to the Warm Springs Police Department between 2019-2023: 92% of overdose calls are related to fentanyl use, with 14% of overdose calls are related to other prescription or non-prescription medication. Warm Springs Public Safety is concerned that the Fentanyl Epidemic is escalating.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. And, it is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S. According to the CDC, most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which is distributed through illegal drug markets.

Jaycelene Brisbois, Opioid Prevention Coordinator with the Warm Springs Prevention Team, says “Alcohol, Meth and Opioids go hand in hand so to speak. Medicating… They are on meth so long that the high is just not getting them high no more so they have to look for something else. They resort to heroin, fentanyl and pain medication. They resort to smoking pills & injecting pills, all this stuff to find the high. With Fentanyl hitting the streets and more drugs getting laced with Fentanyl – Fentanyl is the go to now but its also the most deadly. A few grains of Fentanyl can kill you and there is just no way to know what is in your street drugs.”

Warm Springs Police encourage everyone to stay Informed. Educate yourself and your family about Fentanyl risks, overdose signs, and responses.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team has educational information available. Every Wednesday there is a training on how to use Narcan, which can save someone’s life if they overdose on opioids. To learn more contact Jaycelene Brisbois at the Prevention Team, located in the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym Building.