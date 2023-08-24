KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 25, 2023

Pacific Power has a planned outage this morning at 8am. The outage is expected to last 30 minutes. PP&L is upgrading equipment and needs to completed de-energize lines to change over. They recommend, as a precaution, you should unplug any sensitive electronic equipment during the interruption.

Warm Springs I H S is doing school sports physicals today. For fall sports athletes you should call to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment with your student.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Back to School Yard Sale is from 9am to 3pm today at the Community Center.

On the senior lunch menu today – spaghetti and roasted squash. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

The Madras Saturday Market will be open tomorrow from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

A Celebration of Life for Rachelle Smith will be held tomorrow at 1pm at the Community Center Pavilion. There will be a BBQ meal and open floor to share memories and stories. Hamburgers, hotdogs and chips will be provided. Potluck sides and desserts are welcome.

The Madras High School Class of 1968 will have its 55th reunion on Friday, September 8th from 5-10pm at the Desert Inn Bar & Grill in Metolius. On Saturday, September 9th they will meet up at the Elks Lodge. Tickets are $25 and an RSVP with payment is due by Sunday, August 27th. Others from the classes of 1967 and 1969 are invited to join. For questions, send an email to madras.1968@gmail.com.

The Community Action Team and Juvenile Crime Prevention will be hosting the 1st Annual Buffalo Nightwalkers 3 on 3 Tournament Wednesday, August 30th at the campus basketball court. Check in will begin at 6pm. They will use LED Basketballs, LED lights for the rims and glow rings for players to wear to see each other. T-shirts & raffle prizes will be available. Vendors are welcome to set up. For more info or to volunteer email reina@wscat.org.

The rescheduled Listening Session for NeighborImpact in Warm Springs is August 29th at 5:30 at the Community Center Social Hall. They are seeking feedback and ideas from Community Members. Dinner will be provided. You can also join by Zoom –

The Northwest Youth Education Conference is planned for September 1-3 at the Hehe Longhouse. It is open to everyone.

A reservation-wide burn ban remains in effect until further notice. The Warm Springs Reservation is in “Extreme” fire danger conditions. All outside agricultural and residential burning, and outdoor campfires are prohibited. Ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt, but Fire Management urges prevention considerations before burning. For further information contact the Warm Springs Fire Management Prevention Team 541-553-1146.