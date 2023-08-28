KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 28, 2023

A Columbia River Fall Season Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery opens this morning for 3 nights. Set and Drift Gillnets with an 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction may be used.

There is Punt, Pass & Kick practice for youth ages 9 to 12 this morning at 9 behind the Community Center.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Warm Springs Commissary Project is in search of Springs Tribal Member artists to create a large mural that will go on the side of the Commissary Building. They are working in partnership with Visit Central Oregon on the “Greetings from….” Mural trail. Please submit your contact information and interest to Starla Green by today at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office, via email at Starla@wscat.org or call 541-553-3148. There will be a meeting for interested artists tomorrow at noon at the Community Action Team Office.

The rescheduled Listening Session for NeighborImpact in Warm Springs is tomorrow at 5:30 at the Community Center Social Hall. They are seeking feedback and ideas from Community Members. Dinner will be provided. You can also join by Zoom.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will have a welcome event at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall this Wednesday. They welcome all incoming freshman and any interested students and their families to come learn more about what NASU has to offer. Dinner will be provided at 5:30 and the info session will follow.

OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs is doing a free class on how to safely can canning homemade soups. It’s this Wednesday from noon to 3 in the OSU Kitchen at the Education Building. If you want to attend, RSVP by calling 541-553-3238.

The Back to School BBQ at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is this Thursday from 4-6pm. Hot Dogs and Hamburgers will be served, teachers will introduce themselves, and the Family Resource Fair will have booths around the track offering information and back to school swag! Students and Families, School District Staff and the Community are all invited.

The Jim Pepper Native Arts Council invites everyone to the 11th annual Jim Pepper Native Arts Festival. It will be on Saturday September 9th at Park Rose High School in Portland. It’s a family friendly event and admission is free.

A Seekseequa Tour for a proposed fuels reduction project has been rescheduled from August 30th until Wednesday, September 13th. Anyone interested in learning more can contact Tim Outman at 707-494-9598.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.