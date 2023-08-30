NeighborImpact in Warm Springs

A NeighborImpact listening session was held at the community center social hall last night (Tue., Aug. 29, 2023) with over a dozen community members in attendance along with NeighborImpact representatives.

Issues discussed included food box assistance, transportation needs for folks to get food boxes, increasing methods of effective communication, NeighborImpacts programs for weatherization and rental assistance, needs for more preschool and child care option, and in general – assistance with the application process for all program services provided by NeighborImpact.

The organization has been hosting community meetings in an effort to identify the ways in which they are meeting people’s needs but also getting input on how NeighborImpact could help to fill gaps and overcome challenges for people

If you have feedback – you can reach out to Dot Thurby who maintains a NeighborImpact office here in Warm Springs. Her number is 541-777-2804 or you can email dorotheat@neighborimpact.org.

NeighborImpact was created in 1985 to represent and serve economically disadvantaged residents of Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Our mission is to support people and strengthen communities. You can learn more about their program services at https://www.neighborimpact.org/