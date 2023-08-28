One Week Before School Starts

T-minus just over a week until its back to school for the Jefferson County 509J school district.

At the Warm Springs k-8 Academy, incoming Kindergarten Students who have not registered need to do so in the school office that is open daily 7am-3:30pm. You can call 541-553-1128 to learn more.

1st -8th grade at the WSK8 go back to school next Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2023. Kindergarten Families will get a letter in the mail about a scheduled conference where you will be able to meet with your teacher and learn more your student’s start date.

The Back to School BBQ is this Thursday at the Warm Springs K8 from 4-6pm.

Gearing up for a new year – Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is closed this week.

The Boys & Girls club is open today through Thursday. On Friday they are closed but will be getting all new furnishings in their modular building located near the back parking lot at the Warm Springs K8. They will have school year enrollment paperwork available this week.

At Madras High School – the first football game of the year is this Thursday. JV plays at 4:30 and Varsity hosts the Sweet Home Huskies at 7. Tickets for football can be purchased in advance online. Visit the JCSD website – click on Madras High school and find the tab for Box Office/Ticketing. https://www.jcsd.k12.or.us/schools/mhs/box-office/