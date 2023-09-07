Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs

With school back in session this week – the Boys and Girls club of Warm Springs opened up their doors yesterday (Wed., Sep. 6, 2023) in their new location off the back parking lot at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

Kids who attended the club over the summer had a terrific surprise when they arrived after school – a completely redone interior of the modular classrooms that had been relocated last year from the Old Elementary School Track area.

The club now features a new computer lab, gaming systems, STEM learning areas, new storage and new furnishings.

Club Director June Smith shared that they are now enrolling kids for the fall afterschool program. To be a club member you need to complete a membership form and pay a $25 fee. You can stop by to learn more or reach out via email (jsmith@bgcsc.org) or on the club Facebook Page (search June Smith and look for the Club Logo).

The club is closed on holidays but on other school closures – the club is open for kids all day.