The Biden administration announced Wednesday (9/20/23) that it is providing $600 million in funding to produce new at-home COVID-19 tests and is restarting a website allowing Americans to again order up to four free tests per household — aiming to prevent possible shortages during a rise in coronavirus cases that has typically come during colder months.

The Department of Health and Human Services says orders can be placed at https://www.covid.gov/tests starting next Monday Sept. 25, and that no-cost tests will be delivered for free by the United States Postal Service.

Twelve manufacturers that employ hundreds of people in seven states have been awarded funding and will produce 200 million over-the-counter tests to replenish federal stockpiles for government use, in addition to producing enough tests to meet demand for tests ordered online, the department said.

Federal officials said that will help guard against supply chain issues that sparked some shortages of at-home COVID tests made overseas during past surges in coronavirus cases.

There are a limited number of COVID-19 tests available in Warm Springs. You can pick up a test during the work day at Emergency Management next to the old Elementary Library or at Community Health in the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. After hours you can get a test at Warm Springs Fire & Safety.