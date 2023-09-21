KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 22, 2023

The Warm Springs Tribal Administration Building will be closed today to allow for electrical work on their new HVAC system. This will also impact the Tribal network and internet connectivity for Tribal Offices. Employees outside of the Admin building should plan to work accordingly.

The monthly senior cookout is today – on the menu today is grilled chicken kabobs, corn on the cob & potato salad. The Senior Center will be closed all next week for training. There will be no senior meals or exercise classes.

A Narcotics Anonymous meeting takes place each Friday at noon at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. Pregnant Women, Young Children, Elders and anyone with health conditions like diabetes, asthma, and heart disease are especially vulnerable from seasonal flu. Protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated.

On the schedule today for Madras High School athletics: Football teams are on the road to Astoria. The JV game kicks off at 4:00, and varsity at 7.

The 54th Annual Jefferson County Cowdeo is tomorrow with events starting at 9am at the fairgrounds. Entry to the Cowdeo for spectators will be $5 at the door. Children under 5 are free.

A Jefferson County Prayer Meeting will be held tomorrow at the Sahalee Park Pavilion in Madras. Everyone is welcome. Bring your own lawn chair.

An all-denominations healing ceremony will be held this Sunday at the Agency Longhouse. Services begin at 9am and all are welcome. For more information, contact Deanie at 541-460-3015.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets every Wednesday. Students are invited to join for arts & crafts, guest speakers, resources, food, raffles and more. Their next meeting on Wednesday, September 27th will be at noon in room 6 at MHS.

COCC is offering two local GED classes this fall term. Starting Monday in Madras will be a an evening class from 5:30-8:30 and in Warm Springs Tuesday morning at the Education Building from 9-noon. Contact Stef Brewer for more information 541-316-5813. Register online: https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/

The Museum at Warm Springs is calling for art submissions for the 30th annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit. The upcoming exhibit will showcase adult and youth Tribal Member artists November 1st through January 13th. The deadline for submissions will be Friday, September 29th at 5pm. Applications that need to accompany artwork can be picked up at the Museum. For more information contact Curator/Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-3331, extension 412.

At the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park, the USDA Food Distribution Program is open weekdays 9am to 4pm, and closed from noon to 1 for lunch. Fences for Fido does its distributions every Tuesday from 1-3pm and Friday mornings 10 til noon. And, the Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Tuesdays and Fridays 9am to noon.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has the following board vacancies: 1 non-member position on the Telco Board of Directors; 1 Tribal Member position on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors; a non-member for the Warm Springs Credit Board of Directors; 3 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners; and 2 positions the Water Board. To apply, a letter of interest and resume must be submitted no later than 5pm on Friday, October 20th. They may be dropped off in person at the Tribal Administration Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or by mail to: Secretary-Treasurer/CEO, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR, 97761. Applicants will also need to complete a criminal and credit background check.