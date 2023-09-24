KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 25, 2023

Warm Springs Construction Enterprise is completing sidewalk and road work in Greeley Heights. Quail Trail is closed to all traffic Tenino Road to Bear Drive, including the Looksh Street intersection. Paving is scheduled to begin this week.

The Senior Center is closed this week for training. There will be no senior meals or exercise classes.

Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is in session today. On their agenda is: an update from the Secretary Treasurer, a review of minutes, the October agenda and travel delegations, draft resolutions, Legislative Update calls and a discussion of the 2024 budget.

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Mondays from 1-2:00 at the Behavioral Health Center.

On today’s Warm Springs K-8 sports schedule – volleyball teams host Obsidian at 3:30.

Madras White Buff volleyball hosts Molalla today. JV & JV-2 teams play at 4:30 and varsity at 6. Girls soccer is hosting The Dalles. JV has a 3pm start time, and varsity at 5:00. Boys JV & Varsity Soccer are at The Dalles.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs will be closed for staff training tomorrow thru Thursday (September 26-28th).

It’s Flu Season and with that – remember to protect yourself from getting the flu by practicing good handwashing, covering your cough and staying home if you feel sick. And the main thing you can do to protect yourself and everyone around you is to get vaccinated. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a job fair tomorrow from 10-3:00. It’s being held at the Community Center.

The Warm Springs HAPPI, Prevention & JCP Programs are putting on a kids carnival tomorrow from 6-8pm at the Youth Center gym. There will be food, games, crafts and music. For information on setting up a booth contact Andy Leonard andy.leonard@wstribes.org.

NAPOLS, Legal Aid Services of Oregon & the Warm Springs Community Action Team are offering Wills and Legal intake Clinics this Wednesday September 27th and Wednesday October 26th from 9am until 3pm, at the Community Action Team Office on Campus. Make an appointment by calling 971-703-7110 or 541-668-8352. (email wills@lasoregon.org or laurenguicheteau@lasoregon.org)

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session on Monday October 23rd at the Warm Springs Community Center gymnasium. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. There will be a clown dance contest. All drum groups, dancers and families are welcome to this alcohol and drug free event.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. Upcoming classes are October 19 & 20 and December 21 & 22nd. Please sign up for the class closest to your due date by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.