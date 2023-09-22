KWSO Calendar for Sat., Sep. 23, 2023

The 54th Annual Jefferson County Cowdeo is today with events starting at 9am at the fairgrounds in Madras. Entry to the Cowdeo for spectators will be $5 at the door. Children under 5 are free.

Today in Madras High School sports action – varsity volleyball travels to the North Marion Tournament and Cross Country is competing in the Northwest Classic at Lane Community College.

A Jefferson County Prayer Meeting will be held today at Sahalee Park Pavilion in Madras. Everyone is welcome. Bring your own lawn chair.

An all-denominations healing ceremony will be held tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. Services begin at 9am and all are welcome. For more information, contact Deanie at 541-460-3015.

Gold Star Mother’s Day is tomorrow and in Madras Gold Star Mothers, Families and Blue Star Families will be honored with a Dedication Ceremony, at the Jefferson County Community Center Veterans Memorial Garden starting at 1pm.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. Pregnant Women, Young Children, Elders and anyone with health conditions like diabetes, asthma, and heart disease are especially vulnerable from seasonal flu. Protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated.

Indian Head Casino is offering a 3-week blackjack course for anyone interested in becoming a certified blackjack dealer. It will begin September 25th. We have LINK TO REGISTER on today’s calendar on the KWSO website. For more information call 541-460-7714.

Warm Springs Casino Enterprise will be hosting a community job fair this Tuesday, 10am-3pm at the Community Center. They welcome all tribal entities who are currently hiring to join them at the event. If you have any questions, contact Aja Maldonado 541-460-7717.

Mount Hood Ski Bowl will provide a complimentary Action Pass to members of the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs for October 1st from 11am to 6pm. Members must present a tribal ID to receive the pass.

The Confederated Tribes, Oregon State University-Cascades in Bend, and OSU Extension will host a two-day Indigenous People’s event, Friday evening, October 6, and most of the day Saturday, October 7 at the OSU-Cascades Bend campus. The Lincoln’s Powwow Committee will present a Native fashion show that Friday evening. A salmon bake will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There is a Disc Golf Intro Day Camp on Saturday September 30th at 11am at the Quinn Park Eagle nest Course. The camp is free and everyone is welcome to learn how to play Disc Golf.