MHS Homecoming & Distinguished Alumni

This Friday, September 29, 2023 is Homecoming for Madras High School. Events will include a Parade, open to the public, an assembly and the Homecoming football game where the White Buffalo will host Pendleton/Nixyaawii.

Distinguised Alumni will be recognized and introduced during the football game. This year’s alumni are Elizabeth Woody and Sean Vibbert.

Vibbert was Madras High School Class of 1990. He runs his family’s homestead on the north end of Jefferson County and is also the owner-operator of Obsidian Seed Company in Gateway. Obsidian is the second largest producer of wildflower seed in the nation. Sean credits his love of agriculture and his success in the industry to his experience in Future Farmers of American at MHS

Liz Woody was class of 1978. She served as Governor Appointed State of Oregon Poet Laureate from 2016-2018. She was the first Native American to hold this position. She holds a Master of Public Administration degree through Portland State University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities from The Evergreen State College and studied, and eventually taught Creative Writing at the Institute of American Indian Arts. She is currently executive director of the Museum at Warm Springs. Woody, who ended up getting her GED, credits English and Art teachers at MHS for encouraging her to pursue reading and writing which led her on her path to poetry.