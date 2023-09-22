Seekseequa Fuels Reduction Project Tour

The twice postponed Seekseequa Fuels Reduction Proposal tour is now set for next Wednesday, September 27th. A van will pick up folks for the tour at 8am at the Natural Resources parking lot then at 8:20 am at the Tribal Admin building and at 9 am in Seekseequa.

There will be 4 stops along/near the M-200 & M-250 roads in the project area. 2 stops will have sampled “marked” leave trees, so folks can wander through the stand and see how the unit will be treated. One sample area covers 15 acres and the other around 5 acres, both are a good representation of the type of ground they want to treat with mastication. The final two stops will show areas treated in the past with the same goal being fuel reduction.

To learn more contact Eric Phillips at the CTWS Branch of Natural Resources Forestry Department:

See the flyer HERE