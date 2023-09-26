Warm Springs Reservation Fire Level Update

With increasingly cooler weather and an increase in precipitation in recent days fire season has been updated for the Warm Springs Reservation.

As of Monday, September 26, 2023, Industrial Fire Precaution Level’s and Fire Danger have decreased.

The Warm Springs Reservation fire danger is now MODERATE.

IFPL for Zone 1 is now at Level 1 and Zones 2 and 3 are at Zero. Conditions will continue to be re-evaluated on a weekly basis and will be changed as needed.

In addition, a reservation-wide Burn Ban that has been in effect has been lifted.

2023.Fire Season Update 09252023