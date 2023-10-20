KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 21, 2023

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center walk-in vaccine clinic hours are Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 10am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. The new COVID vaccine and the seasonal flu vaccine are available for all over 6 months old.

The Agency District budget meeting is on Monday, October 23rd and Simnasho District meeting is on Tuesday, October 24th. Dinners are at 6, and meetings to follow.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session on Monday at the Warm Springs Community Center gymnasium. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. There will be a clown dance contest. All drum groups, dancers and families are welcome to this alcohol and drug free event.

There is no school on Monday for Parent Teacher Conferences. Elementary teachers have scheduled conferences with each family. Middle school families can drop in between 10am and 6pm at a time that is convenient for you to meet with your students’ teachers.

The ECE Pumpkin Parade is on Halloween morning. They are accepting all peanut-free candy donations and invited departments to set up tables to hand out candy. ECE parents are welcome to join. Contact ECE for more information.

The Community Wellness Center will have its annual Zombie Walk and Tribal Employee Costume Contest on Halloween. All community members are welcome to join in on the walk at noon around the walking path for a t-shirt. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. The employee costume contest and luncheon will be in the social hall.

The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District is accepting applications to fill one position on its budget committee, who will serve a three-year term. Applicants must be registered to vote in Jefferson County and reside within the district’s boundaries. Interested candidates can download an application on the district’s website. For more information contact Courtney Snead at 541-475-4253. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, October 31st at 5:30pm. Applicants should plan to attend the next board of director’s meeting on November 29th at 6pm.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

For anyone who needs to test for Covid-19, BinaxNOW tests are available during the workday at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school and also at Community Health in the Health and Wellness Center. After hours you can get a test at Fire and Safety.