KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 22, 2023

There is no school tomorrow for Parent Teacher Conferences. Elementary teachers have scheduled conferences with each family. Middle school families can drop in between 10am and 6pm at a time that is convenient for you to meet with your students’ teachers.

The Warm Springs K-8 fall book fair will start tomorrow and be open through November 2nd. It will be open during parent conferences tomorrow. The rest of the time it will be during students’ library specials for K-5 and for middle school it will be before school and during their lunch break.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs will be open for a full day from 8am to 5pm tomorrow. Families are reminded to update memberships for the new school year if you haven’t already.

The Agency District budget meeting is tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. The Simnasho District meeting is on Tuesday. Dinners are at 6, and meetings to follow.

For anyone who needs to test for Covid-19, BinaxNOW tests are available during the workday at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school and also at Community Health in the Health and Wellness Center. After hours you can get a test at Fire and Safety.

The Branch of Natural Resources is seeking public comments on the Tenino Bench Mastication Project. Follow the links to access the Project Assessment and the public comment survey. People can also provide their comments in person at the Branch of Natural Resources and Forestry offices or by email to michael.leecy@ctwsbnr.org.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center walk-in vaccine clinic hours are Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 10am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. The new COVID vaccine and the seasonal flu vaccine are available for all over 6 months old.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session has been rescheduled for Monday October 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center gymnasium. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. There will be a clown dance contest. All drum groups, dancers and families are welcome to this alcohol and drug free event.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is hosting its annual walk for domestic violence awareness month. It’s on Thursday, October 26th at noon, starting and ending at the VOCS office on campus.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Trunk or Treat will be open from 4-6:00 on Halloween at the ball fields behind the community center. If you’re planning to set up, here are some details: set-up starts at 3pm, they will award 1st, 2nd & 3rd place prizes in two category themes – Best Casper the Friendly Ghost/Wendy the Good Witch or Best Classic Halloween. Recreation’s Halloween Carnival will be outdoors, also at the Pi-Ume-Fields. Booth set-up is 3-3:45. Fun and games begin at 4. Everyone is welcome to set up a booth and join in the Halloween fun.