2024-26 Field Artist Fellows Awarded To Two Warm Springs Members

Oregon Humanities, in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation announced the third round of Fields Artist Fellowships on Monday January 8th. The Fields Artist Fellowship is program that aims at supporting individuals who address important issues in their community that also create meaningful changes through their creativity and cultural expression. The Fellowship is awarded every two years to four fellows who will receive $150,000 over the next two years. Also, an additional eight finalists will receive a onetime award of $10,000. Among the four fellowship recipients was Scott Kalama of Warm Springs. Scott Kalama leads drum making classes, music workshops for youth, and also performs as Blue Flamez. Eligibility for award is having at least 5 years of professional practice in an artistic discipline, is an Oregon resident, and demonstrating evidence of artistic practice that can engage with the community and address their concerns.

Among the 8 finalists that would receive the onetime award of $10,000 was LaRonn Katchia. LaRonn, who is from Warm Springs, is a native filmmaker and storyteller based in Portland.

Congratulations to both award recipients!