Board Advertisements from tribal council and WSED

Tribal Council

Board Openings:

WS Housing Authority – Positions (Tribal Member)

WS Power&Water Enterprise – Class II (Tribal Member/Non-Tribal Member)

WS Composite Products – Class I (Tribal Member)/Class III (Tribal Member)

WS Tribal Employment Right Office (TERO)- 2 (Tribal Members)

WS Telco – 1 Class II (Non-tribal Member) / 1 Class III (Tribal Member)

WS Credit Enterprise – 1 Class II (Non-Tribal Member) / 1 Class III (Tribal Member)

WS Indian Head Casino – 1 Class I (Tribal Member) / 1 Class II (Non-tribal Member)

Water Board – 2 Positions (Tribal Members)

Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation

2 Positions are open for the Warm Springs Economic Development Board of Directors:

Class II (tribal Member)

Class II (Non-tribal Member)

A letter of interest and resume is to be submitted to WSED BOD. A criminal and credit background are required.

Deadline for the positions end Wednesday January 31st, 2024

You can submit applications by: