Fields Artist Fellows

Oregon Humanities, in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation announced the third round of Fields Artist Fellowships on Monday (1/8/24).

The Fields Artist Fellowship is a program that aims at supporting individuals who address important issues in their community that also create meaningful changes through their creativity and cultural expression. The Fellowship is awarded every two years to four fellows who will receive $150,000 over the next two years. Also, an additional eight finalists will receive a onetime award of $10,000.

Among the four fellowship recipients was Scott Kalama of Warm Springs. Scott Kalama leads drum making classes, music workshops for youth, and also performs as Blue Flamez.

Another fellow is Chava Florendo who is a Wasco/Filipina/multiracial photographer, multidisciplinary artist, performer, facilitator, and educator residing in Southern Oregon.

Among the 8 finalists that would receive the onetime award of $10,000 was LaRonn Katchia. LaRonn, is a Warm Springs/Wasco/Paiute filmmaker and storyteller from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. He draws inspiration for his impactful narrative and documentary storytelling from his Indigenous teachings and background.

You can learn about all those being recognized HERE