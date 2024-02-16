Fri, Feb 16, 2024 – CTWS/BIA/IHS on 10am Start Time + No School for 509J

Due to snowy road conditions, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have delayed opening until 10am this morning to allow time for roads to improve, parking lots to get plowed and sidewalks to get cleared for Tribal offices.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, Warm Springs Agency and the Indian Health Service Clinic will also open at 10am.

Road Conditions will be reassessed throughout the morning.

The Jefferson County 509J school district called off school today due to road conditions.

South Wasco County schools in Maupin has In-Service Training scheduled today so there was already no school