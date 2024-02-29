KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 1, 2024

Today’s the final day of registration for the 2024 Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge. Weigh-ins will be done from 8am to 5pm at the Jefferson County Public Health. Check in at the front desk. For more information call 541-475-4456.

Community Members are invited to learn more about the Chuush Project today from 5:30-7pm at the Community Wellness Center in the social hall. There will be demonstrations of water filters for homes and community locations and you can sign up to receive a water filter. A meal will be provided.

The Madras White Buffalos boys and girls basketball teams are hosting first round playoff games. The boys host North Marion tonight at 7. The girls are hosting Seaside on Saturday at 2pm. Both games can be heard live on KWSO.

A Memorial for Mychal A. Van Pelt, Sr. will be held tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse at 9am.

A Small Business Resource Fair will take place at the Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise building on Monday, March 4th from 11am to 6pm. It’s a chance to discuss and assess your business needs to start, scale and grow your small business. Lunch and dinner are being provided. There is time set aside for both community and private business discussion to address your personal business needs.

The 77th Annual Gathering of the Northwest Anthropological Conference will be held March 6-9 in Portland. It’s being co-hosted by Warm Springs GeoVisions and Portland State University. This year’s focus will be “Building Bridges: Consultation and Community Engagement.” Registration is open online at www.nwaconference.com.

Parents are fundraising to cover costs of the 2024 Head Start Graduation. They are accepting donations of bottle and cans. Bags can be dropped off at the ECE front office weekdays from 8-4.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

The Spring 2024 Caldera Scholarship is open now. Caldera Youth Program alumni are eligible to apply. Scholarship funds are intended to cover tuition at trade school or college, are based on need and are paid directly to the school or institution. The scholarship is not a competition. Any Caldera Arts Youth Program alumni who apply and meet the application requirements will have their applications evaluated to determine the amount of money they will receive. To be eligible, you must have been involved with Caldera Arts for at least 2 years. Applications are due March 18th. Link to the Spring 2024 Caldera Scholarship