KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 29, 2024

2024 Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge registration and weigh-ins are being take today and tomorrow 8am to 5pm at the Jefferson County Public Health. Check in at the front desk. For more information call 541-475-4456.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Papalaxsimisha’s Winter Language Series focusing on food, language and community meets tonight at the Simnasho Longhouse from 5:30-7:30.

The Madras White Buffalos boys and girls basketball teams are hosting first round playoff games this weekend. The boys host North Marion on Friday night at 7. The girls are hosting Seaside on Saturday at 2pm. Both games can be heard live on KWSO.

Community Members are invited to learn more about the Chuush Project tomorrow from 5:30-7pm at the Community Wellness Center in the social hall. There will be demonstrations of water filters for homes and community locations and you can sign up to receive a water filter. A meal will be provided.

A Memorial for Mychal A. Van Pelt, Sr. will be held this Saturday, March 2nd at the Agency Longhouse at 9am.

A FAFSA workshop for families of high school seniors will be held at Madras High School on Wednesday March 6th from 4-6pm in the Future Center. It is recommended that the student AND at least one parent attend so they can each do their portion of the form. If your senior has not yet completed their FAFSA form for next year, now is the time to make it a priority. Staff from MHS and OSU will be available to assist you with setting up your FSA ID and filling out the 2024/2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Warm Springs Prevention and the Senior Program are hosting an Elder’s Sweethearts Dance on Thursday March 7th. It will take place from 1-4pm at the Senior Building. All elders in the community are invited to enjoy the semi formal dance, snacks & beverages.

An Easter treats family drive-thru event will be held on Thursday, March 28th in the Warm Springs Community Center parking lot. Parents/guardians can drive-thru and pick up treats for your family Easter celebration from noon until 3 that day. This is an alcohol and drug-free event sponsored by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Health & Human Services.

Friday March 29th is the Warm Springs Tribal Ski/Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows. Signups will begin March 8th. Details will be posted on https://kwso.org/.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP Tax Aide Site is taking appointments. Call to set up an appointment 541-553-3148. Tax preparation slots in Warm Springs are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you live in Madras, you can pick up a tax envelope/interview intake packet at the Madras Chamber of Commerce. Call 541-475-2350 if you have questions about that.