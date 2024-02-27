KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 28, 2024

2024 Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge registration has been extended. Registration and weigh-ins will be done through this Friday 8am to 5pm at the Jefferson County Public Health. Check in at the front desk. For more information call 541-475-4456.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Beef stroganoff is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

The MAC Recreation District Board’s regular work session & business meeting is today at 6pm. The board will be reviewing staff recommendations on the operational impacts of the May 21, 2024 ballot measures passage or failure during the work session. The meeting zoom link, agenda and board packet are available at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/governance.

Papalaxsimisha’s Winter Language Series focusing on food, language and community meets tomorrow at the Simnasho Longhouse from 5:30-7:30.

An AVID Family University workshops promoting financial literacy and helping families better understand how to pay for college is being offered tomorrow from 6-7:30pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Find more information and registration on the Jefferson County Family University Facebook Page or call 541-475-0388, extension 2602.

The Madras White Buffalos boys and girls basketball teams are hosting first round playoff games this weekend. The boys host North Marion on Friday night at 7. The girls are hosting Seaside on Saturday at 2pm. Both games can be heard live on KWSO.

Sports Agility Training for youth is every Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

A women’s crafting circle meets twice a month in Warm Springs. It’s a time to visit and bring your own crafts to work on in the company of other women. The next craft circle meets on Wednesday, March 6th from noon to 1:30 and from 5:30 to 7pm at the Papalaxsimisha office, which is the white building next to the Warm Springs Library.

The “Healing our Spirts & Lands” Round Dance is on March 22nd & 23rd at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center. Round Dance begins at 7:00 both evenings. All singers and dancers are welcome. No outside vendors are allowed. For more information, contact Collin & Ina Chief.

The “Rejoice with Our Youth Round Dance” is coming up March 29-30 at the Warm Springs Tribal Youth Center, beginning at 7 both nights. All singers and dancers are welcome. Interested vendors should call/text 541-410-3293.

First Nations Vet & Fences for Fido are doing free spay/neuter clinics in Warm Springs this April. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There is no cost for services and registration is required. Clinics will be held at Fire & Safety on April 20th and 21st. Services will include Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Register online at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or by calling ‪(503) 451-0765.