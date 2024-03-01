KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 2, 2024

The Memorial for Mychal A. Van Pelt, Sr. is today at the Agency Longhouse at 9am.

Madras White Buffalos girls basketball is hosting a first round playoff game today vs. Seaside. Tip off is at 2pm. You can hear the game live on KWSO.

A JOM Meeting to elect 2 at-large position on the committee will take place on Monday, March 4th at 5:30 at the Education Building. Parents/guardians of 509-J and South Wasco County School District students who are enrolled in a federally recognized tribe are eligible to run for election and vote.

A Small Business Resource Fair will take place at the Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise building on Monday, March 4th from 11am to 6pm. It’s a chance to discuss and assess your business needs to start, scale and grow your small business. Lunch and dinner are being provided. There is time set aside for both community and private business discussion to address your personal business needs.

Warm Springs Recreation will celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday on Tuesday, March 5th. The birthday bash will be held from 3-5pm in the social hall with games, food, treats and prizes.

Lil’ Miss Warm Springs starts Thursday, March 7th at 5:30pm in the Community Wellness Center social hall. All ages are welcome to participate. Parents need to be present. For more information call 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Prevention and the Senior Program are hosting an Elder’s Sweethearts Dance on Thursday March 7th. It will take place from 1-4pm at the Senior Building. All elders in the community are invited to enjoy the semi formal dance, snacks & beverages.

First Nations Vet & Fences for Fido are doing free spay/neuter clinics in Warm Springs this April. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh 60 pounds or less and live within the boundary of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There is no cost for services and registration is required. Clinics will be held at Fire & Safety on April 20th and 21st. Services will include Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations, Microchip and Flea/Tick Medication. Register online at https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or by calling ‪(503) 451-0765.

The Miss Warm Springs Pageant has been rescheduled for Friday, March 22nd at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 6pm and the pageant will begin at 7. They are still seeking young ladies 18-24 for candidates. For additional information and applications, contact Sandra Danzuka or Minnie Yahtin at the Tribal Council office.

Friday March 29th is the Warm Springs Tribal Ski/Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows. Signups will begin March 8th. Details will be posted on https://kwso.org/.

The monthly JCSD 509J School Board Meeting will be held at Warm Springs K8 Academy in the school library on Monday, March 11th. The school board meeting begins at 7 pm.