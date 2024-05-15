CTWS Wasco Chief Vote Today (5/15/24)

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Agency District voters will decide who will serve as the next Wasco Chief, a lifetime position for the Confederated Tribes and a voting member of the Tribal Council.

The polls will be open at 8am today, May 15, 2024, until 8:00 this evening in the aerobics room at the Community Center.

There will be an elder drive thru for tribal elders who cannot physically go inside to vote.

According Election Board chairman Floyd Calica, an automated election is not available this year and the ballots will be hand tallied. The results will be presented to Tribal Council at 9am Thursday.

Candidates on the ballot are:

Garland Brunoe

Jefferson Greene

Leona Ike

John Katchia Sr.

Danny Martinez

Alvis Smith III

Wissie Smith

There will be a second question on the ballot that reads: if the elected chief becomes unable to serve as Chief, should the next surviving highest vote getter on the ballot serve as an interim Chief until the Wasco people determine the replacement? Remember – polls are open at the Community Center from 8am until 8pm today.

You can hear comments from CTWS Election Board Chair Floyd Calica here: