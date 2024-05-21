KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 22, 2024

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Chicken stroganoff is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a job fair that will feature youth and adult summer employment opportunities. It’s tomorrow from 10am to 3pm at the Community Center social hall.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs annual Employee Appreciation Day will be held from noon to 3 on Friday, June 21st at the Tribal Administration Building. The Human Resources Department is looking for tribal food vendors for the luncheon. Contact Monica Arthur if interested no later than this Friday at 541-553-3327 or email comp dash benefits at comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Prevention is having a Spring Kids Carnival on Thursday, May 30th 6-8pm at the old school gym.

Salmon Camp 2024 registration is now open for students who will be 6th & 7th graders for the 2024-2025 school year. Preference is given to tribal members and descendants of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission tribes – Umatilla, Nez Perce, Warm Springs, and Yakama. Salmon Camp provides tribal middle school students with culturally relevant Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) experiences to foster an interest in natural resources careers. An electronic application form is available at https://critfc.org/critfc-salmon-camp-application/. May 31st is the application deadline.

Festival of the Land at the Cove Palisades State Park/Crooked River Day Use area is on Saturday June 1st from 10-3. Admission and parking are free. There will be displays, cooking demonstrations, archaeology hikes, kids games, petting zoo, a mini farmers market, pollinator and fish displays, food vendors and more.

The Warm Springs K8’s End of the School Year Powwow is on Tuesday, June 11th from 1-2:30 on the K8 football field.

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race will be held in loving memory of Johnnie LeClaire. It’s on Saturday, June 29th. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church. FMI: email hisatakeranch@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

2024 Jefferson County Community Learning Center’s K – 12th Grade Summer Acceleration Camp & 9th Grade Strong Start enrollment is open. The summer acceleration program runs from July 29th- August 16th. Kindergarten times will be from 9:30am-1:30pm and 1st-12th grade will be from 9:00am – 3:00 pm. The enrollment form is available on the Jefferson County School District website. If you have any questions, call your student’s site: Warm Springs K8 541-553-1563, Bridges/Westside 541-475-0388 or Madras High 541-475-7265.