KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 28, 2024

Boarding School Orientation will be held at noon today and at 9am tomorrow at the Education Building, first floor conference room. Students and families can meet representatives from Riverside and Chemawa Indian Schools.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow is this weekend in Warm Springs. Powwow grand entries are 7 this evening, Saturday at 1 & 7, and Sunday at 1:00.

The Pi-ume-sha Men’s & Women’s Softball Slam round-robin play is Saturday & Sunday at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. For more info, contact Jayleen Main 541-777-7172.

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race will be held in memory of Johnnie LeClaire tomorrow. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church. FMI: email hisatakeranch@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association is hosting an open Pi-ume-sha Treaty Days Rodeo tomorrow at 1:00. On Sunday the association will host a Kids Day Rodeo at 1pm. Admission to the rodeo is $10 per vehicle.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Parade is tomorrow and the theme is: Culture & Heritage: Past, Present & Future. The Horse Parade begins at 10:45am, and the traditional parade at 11.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, childcare, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

Simnasho’s 21st Annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow & Encampment is coming up July 8-10 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts for community members. It is open Tuesdays from 1-7pm, Wednesdays 1-5:00, Thursdays 1-7 and Sundays by request. Projects could include such as wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well. For more information call 541-553-3290 or 541-460 0582.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round-up dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-ups will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities.