KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 14, 2024

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open when the temperature exceeds 80 degrees and or from noon to 7:00pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort will be open to Tribal Members and their immediate household only, free of charge from 11 am-6pm today through Tuesday, July 16th. Tribal ID’s are required for entry.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Culture & Heritage Department is looking for youth ages 13 to 18 who are interested in attending the Youth Canoe Journey 2024 hosted by the Puyallup Tribe July 31st thru August 5th. They will NOT be participating in the Power Paddle to Puyallup but will attend the landing ceremony and participate in the various activities during the event. The Culture & Heritage Department will provide transportation, meals and tents. It is a chaperoned event for the participants. Those interested should contact Adrianna Switzler to complete paperwork and secure a spot 541-460-2336.

Warm Springs Recreation and Madras High School are partnering for a series of sports camps in July. July 17th there’s a golf camp, a baseball camp will be held July 22nd and cheer camp July 31st. Camps are free and open to the first 25 youth to sign up.

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids provides meals weekdays at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market will be Thursdays 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

At KWSO we are currently participating in a national survey to see how folks are using new technology to listen and connect to us. We are asking community members to take 15 minutes to give us your feedback. The survey ends Monday July 15, 2024. CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY. Thanks in advance for taking the time to participate in this survey!