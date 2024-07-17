KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 18, 2024

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

A youth group from Spokane is putting on a basketball camp in Warm Springs today and tomorrow for kids in kindergarten thru 6th grade. It’s each day from 9am to noon at the old elementary gym. Parents can sign kids up any day at the registration table.

The Warm Springs Thursday Market is today 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are: “On Second Thought” from 4-5pm and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is considering affordable rental housing for members working on the reservation. A larger data collection project is underway already in the form of a housing survey. They do need more input so if you have a chance to complete the housing survey – please do it. The new Workforce Survey would better assess the needs of Tribal Employees with regard to available housing, commuting issues, affordability and needs for additional options to attract and keep qualified employees who support Tribal Operations. https://kwso.org/2024/07/housing-workforce-survey/.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the financial education series “Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course,” via Zoom. It will start August 15th and meet every Thursday through September from 5:30-7:30 online. This course is required for anyone in the IDA program for home ownership. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org.

The Warm Springs Cooling Shelter is open from 10am to 8pm daily. The Cooling Shelter is located across the street from the Behavioral Health Center near the old Elementary.

The Jefferson County School District’s Free Summer Meals for Kids provides meals weekdays at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30-9am and lunch 11:30 until noon. Meals are open to all kids 18 and younger. No enrollment is required. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.