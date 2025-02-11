Feb 2025 – OSU Extension Nutrition News

This month – OSU Extension has information about oats (and more)

Oats promote heart health and are a good source of fiber. They are easy to buy in bulk, low-cost and can be used in a variety of recipes. From savory to sweet oats have you and your heart covered. Youc an find everything you need to know about oats HERE

Quick-cooking or old-fashioned rolled oats are great for baking. They are naturally gluten free and a great source of whole grains. Our Food Hero Banana Oatmeal muffins are low-sugar and help you eat a variety of food groups. They contain whole grains, protein, fruit, and dairy. This recipe is a great way to teach kids how to bake. They can measure, mix, mash, and fill muffin tins. Make ahead and freeze for a quick breakfast or snack.

Try this yummy recipe for Banana Oat Muffins!

Meat based proteins can be expensive to purchase. Trying a variety of meats help in getting important nutrients in and reducing grocery costs. One low-cost meat that is easy to find locally and is rich in Thiamine which helps our bodies convert food into energy is Pork. It is available in multiple cuts and ground. The leanest cuts are tenderloins, roasts, and rib chops. When cooking pork make sure it reaches 145 degrees and 160 degrees for ground. When to temperature, let the pork sit for 3 minutes before cutting.

Prepping meals ahead of time can save you time and money. Cooking roasts or tenderloins and separating into multiple meals is a great way to use up large amounts of meat while eating a variety of meals and flavors. Try our Food Hero Pozole with Chicken, Pork, or Turkey. This recipe uses a variety of spices, with options to customize the flavor and spiciness. Top with a variety of ingredients, like cabbage, radishes, lime, cilantro or avocado. Using pre-cooked meat, this Pozole recipe is quick to pull together. Make ahead and freeze, without toppings, for a stress-free meal later.