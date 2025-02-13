KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 14, 2025

Today is Senior Breakfast. On the menu is eggs, hashbrowns, mush & fresh fruit. Breakfast is available from 7:30-9:30.

Today is Valentine’s Day and to share the love – KWSO will be doing requests and dedications live from 9 until midnight for our Friday Night Mix. If you want to request a song and or dedicate it to that special someone, email KWSO@wstribes.org and we can pencil in your request and let you know when we will play it. Bringing back requests and dedications this Valentine’s Day on KWSO!

Warm Springs ECE is having a Valentines Round Dance today at 10am at the Agency Longhouse. All drummers and dancers, families and friends are welcome to participate.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

The Madras Aquatic Center will host the Special District 1 Swim Championships today and Saturday. Today, doors open at 1 and the meet starts at 3. Tomorrow, doors open at 8:45am and the meet starts at 11. Spectator Admission is $5 per day.

Warm Springs K8 Wrestling Districts are today at Crook County.

There will be baby moccasin-making class next Friday, February 21st 9:30-4:00 in the Family Resource Center conference room. This class is prioritized for expecting/newborn parents and parents of toddlers. Supplies are limited so please call Sheryllee or Charlene at Community Health at 541-553-2352 to sign up.

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance’s VeggieRx program is back for its third year! VeggieRx is a free freshly picked produce program where enrolled participants can get 15 weeks of freshly grown and harvested produce by Around the Bend Farms. VeggieRx is a food access program created for people who are experiencing food insecurity, are 18 years or older, and have some type of diet-modifiable disease(s). If you or someone you know may qualify, please talk to your provider and have them send Kelly@hdffa.org a referral to get into the program. Enrollment will begin in April and VeggieRx will begin in June.

Warm Springs Public Utilities can do snow removal free of charge for private driveways in the Agency, Seekseequa, Sidwalter, Simnasho, Schoolie Flats and Wolfe Point areas. For more information contact their office at 541-553-3246.

Do you know youth ages 13 to 16 who are struggling on their own keeping up with 509j On-Line School? PIRS by SriPonya can offer support who are feeling isolated, disconnected or feel like they may be falling behind with 509j On-Line. They meet Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 4pm and Thursday, 9am to 1pm. Currently they are meeting at the Warm Springs Media Center, but will be moving to 29 “D” Street in Madras. Youth and mentors work on 509j on-line together plus do arts, crafts, storytelling and adventures like hiking and sightseeing. They have two open spots for youth who could use the extra support with school and connecting with other youth. For more information, email jennifer@sriponya.com.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.