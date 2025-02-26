KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 27, 2025

Today Warm Springs K-8 Academy 3rd Graders have a field trip to High Desert Museum. Family Teacher Conferences at the K8 are this afternoon from 4-6 pm. Conferences will be held in classrooms and so there will be no 21st Century after school today.

At the Senior Center today – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs Nation Little League registration will close Monday, March 3rd. Registration is being done with paper forms. Player registration, medical release and school enrollment forms can be downloaded from the www.wsnll.org. They are also looking for volunteer coaches for the upcoming season. For more information, email info@wsnll.org, call 541-325-3856 or visit Warm Springs Nation Little League’s Facebook page. Warm Springs Nation Little League is asking last year’s coaches to return any equipment issued. Contact Daniel Lawrence at the Community Center for more information 541-553-3243.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

The 2025 Miss Warm Springs Pageant is this Saturday from 10am to 2pm at the Agency Longhouse. Any young women interested in running have until 5pm today to submit an application. Those can be picked up at the Tribal Council office. Talk to Minnie Yahtin or Deanie Smith.

Youth interested in participating in the Lil Miss Warm Springs pageant should fill out an application so you can participate in all the learning activities they have planned. You can pick up an application at the recreation office in the warm Springs community center. Classes will begin next week on March 4th so get your application returned before then. Age ranges for Senior Miss Warm Springs is 15-17 years, for Junior Miss Warm Springs 12-14 years and Lil’ Miss Warm Springs ages 9 to 11.

OSU Extension is doing a community workshop to make candied jalapenos this evening. The workshop will be presented by Gather, Preserve, Store and Share Preservation Class participants from 5-6:30pm at Warm Springs OSU Extension. For more information contact Olivia Davis 541-553-3238 or email olivia.davis@oregonstate.edu.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Indian Head Casino is seeking food vendors for their May 10th Los Lonely Boys Concert. You can find their vendor application at the KWSO website in the News and Information tab. Choose Events and Opportunities from the drop-down menu. Tomorrow is the deadline to apply.

Warm Springs CPS is offering electric bill assistance for up to 300 households, first come – first serve – tomorrow. This is for Warm Springs residents only. Bring a recent electric bill to the old school gym between 1-4pm Friday. Payment amounts will be at the discretion of CPS.

Do you know youth ages 13 to 16 who are struggling on their own keeping up with 509j On-Line School? PIRS by SriPonya can offer support who are feeling isolated, disconnected or feel like they may be falling behind with 509j On-Line. Youth and mentors work on 509j on-line together plus do arts, crafts, storytelling and adventures like hiking and sightseeing. They have two open spots for youth who could use the extra support with school and connecting with other youth. For more information, email jennifer@sriponya.com.

Warm Springs K-8 students age 6 through 8th grade are invited to attend Good News Club Wednesday afternoons. A van picks up students at the K8 at 2pm to take them to the Warm Springs Baptist Church and returns them to before the end of the school day. Permission slips are located at the K8 office and Warm Springs Market, to be completed and turned into to your child’s teacher. If you have any questions, you may contact Urbana at 541-419-4821.

